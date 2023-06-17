UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says Discussed With China's CNPC Gas Shipments Via Russia's Far East Route

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday that it has discussed with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) the possibility of natural gas shipments via the Far East Route. 

"(Chairman of the Gazprom's Management Committee) Alexey Miller and CNPC Chairman of the board Dai Houliang (China) have discussed topical issues of strategic partnership. In particular, they talked about implementing a gas supply project involving the Far East Route. The engineering works on the gas pipeline continue according to schedule," the company said in statement.  

The parties met at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Both the Chinese and the Russian delegations praised the reliability of gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline, noting that since the beginning of 2023, deliveries have been regularly exceeding Gazprom's daily contractual obligations, the company said.

The parties also paid special attention to the development of their cooperation in the gas sector, according to the statement. 

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

