Gazprom Says Early To Discuss Nord Stream 2 Adaptation To EU Gas Directive Changes

Gazprom Says Early to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Adaptation to EU Gas Directive Changes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) It will only be clear how to adapt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to the changes in the EU Gas Directive after these amendments are fully incorporated into the legislation of EU member states, top officials from Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Tuesday.

The Council of the European Union passed on April 15 the amendments that may affect the construction of the pipeline, set to deliver almost 2 trillion cubic feet of Russian gas to Europe annually. The amendments would extend EU principles on tariff regulation, ownership unbundling and transparency to all pipelines entering the bloc from non-EU countries.

"First of all, the directive has not been implemented yet.

This will take certain time, up to nine months, I believe. So I think it is early to discuss this," Gazprom Export Director General Elena Burmistrova told reporters.

"We will only understand how it works after amendments to the third package [of the directive] are incorporated into the German legislation, as Germany is the receiving country in this case. When this process is over, when changes are introduced to German laws and instructions, when German regulators receive explanations, then we will see whether we need the adaptation and in what form," Sergey Kuznets, a member of Gazprom's management committee, added.

