Gazprom Says Exports To Non-CIS States Dropped By 36.2% Over 7.5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that its exports to non-CIS countries had decreased by 36.2% to 78.5 billion cubic meters of gas over the past 7.5 months, compared to the same period of the last year.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 78.5 billion cubic meters ” 36.2% (by 44.6 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom supplies gas according to confirmed orders," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.

At the end of 2021, the company increased exports to non-CIS countries by 5.8 billion cubic meters to 185.1 billion.

