Gazprom Says Gas Prices in Europe May Top $4,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in Fall-Winter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom estimates show that gas prices in Europe may exceed $4,000 per thousand cubic meters at their peak in the autumn-winter period, company head Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

"The price of gas regularly exceeds the level of $3,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. We at Gazprom have made price forecasts for the coming winter. And you know, according to a conservative estimate, while maintaining the trends that are currently on the market, the price can exceed $4,000 per thousand cubic meters at the peak of the autumn-winter maximum," Miller said during a meeting.