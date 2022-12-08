UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says Gas Supplies To China Up In December, Reaching New Daily Maximum

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday that it had increased daily gas supplies to Chinese consumers at the request of Beijing, and recorded a new maximum of daily deliveries.

"Gazprom complied with the request of the Chinese side to increase daily gas supplies in December compared to the previously approved schedule for 2022," the company said on Telegram.

In addition, on Wednesday, a new maximum of 2022 daily deliveries of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was reached, the company noted, adding that the excess over the daily contractual obligations stipulated by the agreement amounted to 16.1%.

