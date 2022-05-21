Gazprom Says Halted Supplies to Finnish Gas Company Gasum Due to Failure to Pay in Rubles

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Russian gas giant Gazprom has completely halted gas supplies to Finnish gas company Gasum since the company had not received payments in rubles, Gazprom said Saturday.

"Gazprom has completely stopped supplying gas to Gasum (Finland) due to non-payment in rubles," the company said in a statement, adding that it has yet to receive payments for gas delivered in April.

The company also noted that it has delivered some 1.49 billion cubic meters in gas supplies in 2021, which amounted to two-thirds of the total gas consumption in Finland.