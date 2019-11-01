- Home
Gazprom Says Increased Gas Production By .4% To 409.9Bln Cubic Meters In Jan-Oct 2019
Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:09 PM
Russia's energy giant Gazprom said Friday it increased natural gas output by .4 percent to 409.9 billion cubic meters in the 10 months of 2019
"According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 409.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the ten months of 2019. This is a 0.4-percent [1.8 billion cubic meters] increase compared with the same period of 2018," the company said in a statement.