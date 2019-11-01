UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Says Increased Gas Production By .4% To 409.9Bln Cubic Meters In Jan-Oct 2019

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:09 PM

Gazprom Says Increased Gas Production by .4% to 409.9Bln Cubic Meters in Jan-Oct 2019

Russia's energy giant Gazprom said Friday it increased natural gas output by .4 percent to 409.9 billion cubic meters in the 10 months of 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia's energy giant Gazprom said Friday it increased natural gas output by .4 percent to 409.9 billion cubic meters in the 10 months of 2019.

"According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 409.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the ten months of 2019. This is a 0.4-percent [1.8 billion cubic meters] increase compared with the same period of 2018," the company said in a statement.

