Gazprom Says Nord Stream Emissions Significantly Lower Than US LNG Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Carbon emissions from gas supplies that travel through the Nord Stream and TurkStream pipelines are more than three times lower than the emissions released from US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday.

"Gazprom is implementing the best available technology and is playing close attention to improving energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of its products. For example, greenhouse gas emissions from Russian gas deliveries through the Nord Stream and TurkStream pipelines are more than three times lower than LNG deliveries from the US to Europe," the company said in a statement.

The energy giant made the findings during the company's 2019 environmental report. Gazprom calculated that the carbon intensity of supplies that traveled through the Nord Stream pipeline was 6.3 carbon dioxide equivalents per one megajoule of energy produced. For TurkStream, the corresponding figure was 7.3.

The carbon intensity of US LNG supplies to Europe was 22.3 carbon dioxide equivalents per one megajoule of energy produced, Gazprom said.

In 2019, the Gazprom Group cut its carbon dioxide emissions by 1.5 percent. Compared to 2018, atmospheric emissions fell by 31,300 tons, and the company also significantly reduced its water usage and waste.