Gazprom Says Notified by Ukrainian Operator About Gas Transit Cut-Off in Sokhranivka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Gazprom has been informed by the Ukrainian operator about the termination of gas transit through the Sokhranivka entry point starting Wednesday over an alleged force majeure, but has no information that would confirm the necessity of such a measure, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said on Tuesday.

"Today, Gazprom received an official notification from the Transmission System Operator of Ukraine that the Ukrainian side, citing force majeure circumstances, is terminating reception of gas for transit through the Ukrainian gas measuring station Sokhranivka starting 7:00 (04:00 GMT) on May 11," Kupriyanov said on Telegram, adding that the operator suggests redirecting transit to the Sudzha station.

"In light of that, Gazprom says that it has not received any confirmation of a force majeure, does not see any obstacles for continuing normal operations," Kupriyanov added.

"It is technically impossible to transfer the volumes to the Sudzha gas measuring station due to the Russian circulation scheme... and the Ukrainian side knows it well," Kupriyanov explained.

He said that the Russian energy giant fulfills its obligations to European consumers and supplies gas for transit as contracted, with transit services being paid for in full.

"At the same time, we have received a notification from National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz that if the Russian side continues sending gas to the gas measuring station Sokhranivka, the (gas flow) volumes at the Ukrainian exit points will be reduced accordingly," Kupriyanov noted.