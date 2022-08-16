Gazprom Says Output Fell by Over 13% Since January

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Russian energy giant said on Tuesday that its gas production had decreased by 13.2% since January to 274.8 billion cubic meters.

"From January 1 to August 15, 2022, Gazprom, according to preliminary data, produced 274.8 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 13.2% (41.7 billion cubic meters) less than last year," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram channel.