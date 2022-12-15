Gazprom Says Production Decreased by 19.6% to 394.1 Bln Cubic Meters of Gas in 11.5 Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday that it has reduced gas production by 19.6% in 11.5 months of 2022 compared to the same period last year to 394.1 billion cubic meters.

"According to preliminary data, from January 1 to December 15, 2022, Gazprom produced 394.1 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 19.6% (96.3 billion cubic meters) less than last year," the company said on Telegram.