Gazprom Says Russian Gas Transportation Through Austria to Buyers in Italy Resumed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom and buyers in Italy have managed to find a solution for the supply of Russian gas, the transport of which through Austria is resumed, Gazprom said on Wednesday.

"The transportation of Russian gas through the territory of Austria is resumed.

Gazprom, together with Italian buyers, managed to find a solution on the format of interaction in the context of regulatory changes that took place in Austria in late September," the company said in a statement.

Gazprom said on October 1 that the gas supplies under the Gazprom Export contracts via Austria to Italy had been halted due to the refusal of the Austrian operator to confirm transport nominations following regulatory changes in Austria going into effect in late September.