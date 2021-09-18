Gazprom Says Seeks to Supply Additional Gas to Europe When Possible

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it was supplying gas to the European market in full compliance with its contractual obligations, and also strives to satisfy requests for additional supplies if there are available opportunities

Earlier, over forty members of the European Parliament co-signed and sent a letter to the European Commission asking for an investigation into the recent surge in gas prices on the EU market and the possible role of Gazprom as the EU's main gas supplier.

"Gazprom supplies gas in accordance with the applications of consumers in full compliance with the existing contractual obligations and seeks to satisfy the applications for additional supplies if there are available possibilities," the company said, commenting on the complaint of the European parliamentarians.