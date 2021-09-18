UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says Seeks To Supply Additional Gas To Europe When Possible

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:52 AM

Gazprom Says Seeks to Supply Additional Gas to Europe When Possible

Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it was supplying gas to the European market in full compliance with its contractual obligations, and also strives to satisfy requests for additional supplies if there are available opportunities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it was supplying gas to the European market in full compliance with its contractual obligations, and also strives to satisfy requests for additional supplies if there are available opportunities.

Earlier, over forty members of the European Parliament co-signed and sent a letter to the European Commission asking for an investigation into the recent surge in gas prices on the EU market and the possible role of Gazprom as the EU's main gas supplier.

"Gazprom supplies gas in accordance with the applications of consumers in full compliance with the existing contractual obligations and seeks to satisfy the applications for additional supplies if there are available possibilities," the company said, commenting on the complaint of the European parliamentarians.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Company Gas Market

Recent Stories

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

40 minutes ago
 Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targ ..

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Visited Construction Site of Akkuyu N ..

Erdogan Says Visited Construction Site of Akkuyu NPP in Southern Turkey

2 minutes ago
 Interior minister visits Siachen Sector to meet fr ..

Interior minister visits Siachen Sector to meet frontline soldiers

2 minutes ago
 NGOs Urge Int'l Community to Address Whaling in Fa ..

NGOs Urge Int'l Community to Address Whaling in Faroe Islands After Dolphin Mass ..

13 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President to Address UN Assembly in Pers ..

Ukrainian President to Address UN Assembly in Person

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.