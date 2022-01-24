UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Says Set New Daily Record Of Gas Supplies To China Under Deal With CNPC

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Gazprom Says Set New Daily Record of Gas Supplies to China Under Deal With CNPC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) A new absolute daily record of gas deliveries to China under the contract between Gazprom and CNPC was registered on January 18, the Russian energy giant said on Monday.

"On January 18, a new absolute daily record was set for Russian gas supplies to China under a bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC," the company wrote on Telegram.

