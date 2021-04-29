UrduPoint.com
Gazprom Sees Price Of Gas Exported To Europe At $200-$206 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:53 PM

Gazprom Sees Price of Gas Exported to Europe at $200-$206 per 1,000 Cubic Meters in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Gazprom is tentatively awaiting the average export price for its gas in Europe in 2021 in the range from $200-$206 per 1,000 cubic meters, the company's deputy board chairman, Elena Burmistrova, at Gazprom's Investor Day.

"We see that the market dynamics is beginning to inspire us with certain optimism, and according to the most preliminary estimates, the price under our contracts [for gas supplies to Europe] in the first quarter of this year averaged at $184 per thousand cubic meters. Thus, we can predict the average the price is very accurate, very careful, in the range from $200 to $206 per thousand cubic meters," Burmistrova said.

She recalled that Gazprom had set the average price of supplies to Europe in 2021 at $170 per thousand cubic meters in the budget for this year.

"And it was a kind of conservative approach to our planning," Burmistrova explained.

However, the current situation, according to the top manager, gives rise to greater optimism.

"We see that the situation is favorable, the UGS facilities are quite devastated after a harsh winter in Europe, and this, of course, inspires some optimism," Burmistrova said.

