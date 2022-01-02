UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Set 13-Year Record In 2021 Producing 514.8Bln Cubic Meters Of Gas- Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom produced 514.8 billion cubic meters of gas in 2021, which is its highest result in 13 years, Chairman of the Management Committee Alexey Miller said Sunday.

"In 2021, we produced 514.

8 cubic meters of gas. This is the best result in the last 13 years. And it is 62.2 billion cubic meters more than in 2020," Miller said, as quoted in the company's Telegram channel.

The company is expecting the best financial results in its history and, as a consequence, record dividends, Miller said.

