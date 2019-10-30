UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Shares Peak After Denmark's Approval Of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:37 PM

Gazprom Shares Peak After Denmark's Approval of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

The price of Gazprom's shares has increased and broke an 11-year maximum following Denmark's decision on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to Wednesday data from the Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The price of Gazprom's shares has increased and broke an 11-year maximum following Denmark's decision on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to Wednesday data from the Moscow Exchange.

Earlier in the day, the Danish authorities gave permission for laying a part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through the Dutch continental shelf.

By late afternoon the gas giant's shares grew by over 4 percent, to over 263 rubles ($4) per share.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia France Germany Nord Price Austria Sweden Finland Denmark Gas From Share Billion

Recent Stories

California fires: new blaze near LA, progress up n ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Doing Everything to Support Christians in M ..

15 minutes ago

UK 'Remainers' hope tactical voting can stop Brexi ..

15 minutes ago

Protests in Chile Resume as APEC Summit in Santiag ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Sees Hungary as Priority Partner for Gas Tr ..

15 minutes ago

Putin Talked About Improving Russia-EU Ties With H ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.