MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The price of Gazprom's shares has increased and broke an 11-year maximum following Denmark's decision on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, according to Wednesday data from the Moscow Exchange.

Earlier in the day, the Danish authorities gave permission for laying a part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline through the Dutch continental shelf.

By late afternoon the gas giant's shares grew by over 4 percent, to over 263 rubles ($4) per share.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.