Gazprom, Srbijagas Negotiating New Gas Storage Facilities Construction In Serbia- Belgrade

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:28 PM

Gazprom, Srbijagas Negotiating New Gas Storage Facilities Construction in Serbia- Belgrade

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia's Gazprom and Serbia's state-owned gas company Srbijagas are holding talks on the construction of new gas storage facilities in Serbia, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Thursday.

"As for the construction of new gas storage facilities, negotiations are now being conducted by our gas companies. In any case, we are interested in the further expansion of the gas storage facilities, given that this will contribute to the strengthening of the energy security of Serbia," Dacic told reporters.

