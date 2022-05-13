UrduPoint.com

Gazprom Supplies 61.97Mln Cubic Meters Of Gas For Transit Via Ukraine To Sudzha On May 13

May 13, 2022

Gazprom Supplies 61.97Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Via Ukraine to Sudzha on May 13

Russia's Gazprom supplies gas for transit through Ukraine to the Sudzha entry point in the amount of 61.97 million cubic meters on Friday, with the volume being confirmed by the Ukrainian side, company spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Russia's Gazprom supplies gas for transit through Ukraine to the Sudzha entry point in the amount of 61.97 million cubic meters on Friday, with the volume being confirmed by the Ukrainian side, company spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station � 61.97 million cubic meters as of May 13. The application for the Sokhranivka station was rejected," Kupriyanov told reporters.

