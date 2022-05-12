Gazprom Supplies Gas for Transit Through Ukraine in Amount of 50Mln Cubic Meters on May 12

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's Gazprom supplies gas for transit through Ukraine to the Sudzha station in the amount of 50.6 million cubic meters on Thursday, an application for the Sokhranivka station was rejected, the company spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha gas metering station � 50.

6 million cubic meters as of May 12. An application for the Sokhranivka station was rejected," the company said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Gazprom said that it had been notified by the Ukrainian operator about the termination of gas transit to Europe through the Sokhranivka station starting May 11 over an alleged force majeure, but has no information that would confirm the necessity of such a measure. Russian gas supplies dropped by 25% on Wednesday compared to May 10.