Gazprom To Build Pipeline Bridge Connecting Eastern, Western Parts Of Russia - CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022

Gazprom to Build Pipeline Bridge Connecting Eastern, Western Parts of Russia - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom is launching construction of a gas pipeline bridge that will connect the eastern and western parts of Russia, the company's CEO Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need to expand the gasification program of Russian regions. He set the task of connecting the unified gas supply system in the European part of the country with the gas infrastructure in eastern Siberia and the Far East, using the Power of Siberia and Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok gas pipelines.

"Accordingly, we are starting to build a bridge that will connect the eastern and western parts of the country," Miller said at the Russian Energy Week.

The executive added that the construction of such a bridge will provide an opportunity to increase the volume of gas consumption by industrial users in the east of the country, as well as accelerate the pace of gasification in these regions.

In late August, Miller said that Gazprom would soon connect the unified gas supply system in the European part with the gas transmission system in the east of the country.

The fifth Russian Energy Week, dedicated to global energy in a multipolar world, started on Wednesday and will run until Friday. The agenda includes cooperation on global markets, new solutions for the fuel and energy sector, technological sovereignty and digital transformation, as well as ecology and climate topics.

More Stories From Business

