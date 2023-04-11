Gazprom to Consider Supplying Gas to Hungary Over Contractual Obligations in 2023

Gazprom will consider delivering gas to Hungary over contractual obligations in 2023 and allowing Budapest to pay for deliveries at a later date, the Russian gas giant said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Gazprom will consider delivering gas to Hungary over contractual obligations in 2023 and allowing Budapest to pay for deliveries at a later date, the Russian gas giant said on Tuesday.

"Gazprom will consider the possibility of supplying over-contractual volumes of natural gas to Hungary in 2023 and applying a deferred payment for these supplies," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram page.