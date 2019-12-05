Gazprom to Work Out Issue of Gas Pipeline to China Via Mongolia Within 6 Months - Gordeyev

Russian energy giant Gazprom should calculate how profitable it is for Russia to lay a gas pipeline to China through Mongolia within six months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Gordeyev said Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russian energy giant Gazprom should calculate how profitable it is for Russia to lay a gas pipeline to China through Mongolia within six months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Gordeyev said Thursday.

"Within six months, everything should be calculated and proposals submitted to the country's leaders," he said.