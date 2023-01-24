UrduPoint.com

Gazprom, Uzbekistan Sign Roadmap For Gas Industry Cooperation - Company

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Gazprom, Uzbekistan Sign Roadmap for Gas Industry Cooperation - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday that the company's CEO Alexey Miller and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov signed a roadmap for cooperation in the gas industry.

"A working meeting was held between Alexey Miller and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov.

The parties discussed topical and promising issues of cooperation. At the meeting, Alexey Miller and Jurabek Mirzamahmudov signed a roadmap for gas industry cooperation," Gazprom said on Telegram.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Gas Industry

Recent Stories

MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to enhance busi ..

MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to enhance business environment in industrial ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s EDGE makes US$14 million investment in ..

UAE&#039;s EDGE makes US$14 million investment in unmanned air traffic managemen ..

8 minutes ago
  Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks t ..

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks to be made public

42 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics ..

Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

53 minutes ago
 PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Sch ..

PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Schemes

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.