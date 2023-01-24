Gazprom, Uzbekistan Sign Roadmap for Gas Industry Cooperation - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on Tuesday that the company's CEO Alexey Miller and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov signed a roadmap for cooperation in the gas industry.

"A working meeting was held between Alexey Miller and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov.

The parties discussed topical and promising issues of cooperation. At the meeting, Alexey Miller and Jurabek Mirzamahmudov signed a roadmap for gas industry cooperation," Gazprom said on Telegram.