Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y To $298 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In 2021
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 11:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Gazprom's average gas export price doubled year-on-year to $298 per thousand cubic meters in 2021, while in the fourth quarter the figure reached a record $517, which is three times more than a year earlier, the company's deputy board chairman, Famil Sadygov, said.
"For the sixth quarter in a row, the average export price of our gas has been growing, and in the fourth quarter of 2021 it reached $517 per thousand cubic meters, which is three times more than a year earlier, and is a historical record for Gazprom. As a result, the average price of export deliveries for 2021 amounted to $298 per thousand cubic meters, which is two times higher than in 2020," Sadygov said.
The company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.7 by the end of 2021, according to expectations, the debt burden will continue to decline, he said.
The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of Gazprom was 2.1 at the end of the first quarter of 2021.