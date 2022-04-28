Gazprom's average gas export price doubled year-on-year to $298 per thousand cubic meters in 2021, while in the fourth quarter the figure reached a record $517, which is three times more than a year earlier, the company's deputy board chairman, Famil Sadygov, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Gazprom's average gas export price doubled year-on-year to $298 per thousand cubic meters in 2021, while in the fourth quarter the figure reached a record $517, which is three times more than a year earlier, the company's deputy board chairman, Famil Sadygov, said.

"For the sixth quarter in a row, the average export price of our gas has been growing, and in the fourth quarter of 2021 it reached $517 per thousand cubic meters, which is three times more than a year earlier, and is a historical record for Gazprom. As a result, the average price of export deliveries for 2021 amounted to $298 per thousand cubic meters, which is two times higher than in 2020," Sadygov said.

The company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.7 by the end of 2021, according to expectations, the debt burden will continue to decline, he said.

The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of Gazprom was 2.1 at the end of the first quarter of 2021.