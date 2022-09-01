Gas production is falling, while Gazprom's dividends are growing, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Gas production is falling, while Gazprom's dividends are growing, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"Gas production is falling, while Gazprom's dividends are growing. There is a directive, there is a decision of the board of directors. Only a meeting of shareholders is needed there," Novak said, answering whether a drop in gas production posed risks for the company.

This week on Tuesday, Gazprom announced that the board of directors recommended paying an interim dividend for the first half of 2022 of 51.03 rubles per share, shareholders will discuss this issue at an extraordinary meeting on September 30.

According to the latest data from Gazprom, the company's production decreased by 14.6% year-on-year to 288.1 billion cubic meters of gas in January-August, while its exports to non-CIS were down 37.4% to 82.2 billion cubic meters.