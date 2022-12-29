UrduPoint.com

Gazprom's Export To Non-CIS States To Hit 30-Year Low In 2022 - Expert

Gazprom's Export to Non-CIS States to Hit 30-Year Low in 2022 - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The export of Russia's gas giant Gazprom to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2022 has dropped to the lowest level since the early 1990s, an expert of the Russian management company Alfa Capital told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller announced that the company's gas supplies to non-CIS countries would reach 100.9 billion cubic meters by the end of 2022.

"To compare, in 2000 (Gazprom's) exports stood at 130 billion cubic meters. It means that the 2022 figures are the lowest not even since the start of the 21st century, but for the last 30 plus years," Dmitry Skryabin said, referring to Gazprom's export statistics.

According to the expert, should the trend continue, the final figure for Gazprom exports to non-CIS states in 2023 could drop below psychological level of 100 billion cubic meters.

"By the end of 2023, we expect that in the 'nothing changed' scenario, supplies will be 28 billion cubic meters less than in 2022, that is, about 73 billion cubic meters, even taking into account the increase in supplies to China to 24 billion cubic meters," the expert added.

Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after it launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved eight packages of sanctions against Moscow, including on its has and oil sectors.

