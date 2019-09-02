Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that its gas export to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased in January-August by 4.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, to 127.3 billion cubic meters (4.49 trillion cubic feet), citing preliminary data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that its gas export to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased in January-August by 4.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, to 127.3 billion cubic meters (4.49 trillion cubic feet), citing preliminary data.

"Over the [first] eight months of 2019, Gazprom delivered to non-CIS countries 127.3 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 4.5 percent less that during the same period of the record-breaking 2018," Gazprom said.

Meanwhile, the company has managed to increase its export to several countries, including Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France and the Netherlands.

Gazprom increased its gas export to non-CIS states by 3.8 percent to unprecedented 201.9 billion cubic meters in 2018.