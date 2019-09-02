UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom's Gas Export To Non-CIS Countries Decreases To 4.49Trln Cubic Feet January-August

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 02:51 PM

Gazprom's Gas Export to Non-CIS Countries Decreases to 4.49Trln Cubic Feet January-August

Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that its gas export to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased in January-August by 4.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, to 127.3 billion cubic meters (4.49 trillion cubic feet), citing preliminary data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Monday that its gas export to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased in January-August by 4.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, to 127.3 billion cubic meters (4.49 trillion cubic feet), citing preliminary data.

"Over the [first] eight months of 2019, Gazprom delivered to non-CIS countries 127.3 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 4.5 percent less that during the same period of the record-breaking 2018," Gazprom said.

Meanwhile, the company has managed to increase its export to several countries, including Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France and the Netherlands.

Gazprom increased its gas export to non-CIS states by 3.8 percent to unprecedented 201.9 billion cubic meters in 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia France Company Same Austria Czech Republic Slovakia Netherlands Hungary Gas 2018 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

Mr Matloob Ahmedclinches Title Of 24th Chief Of Th ..

13 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents in Faisalaba ..

5 minutes ago

Two women among four commit suicide in Faisalabad ..

5 minutes ago

WHO Expresses Concern Over Recent Attacks on Medic ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey's GDP nearly at $ 175B in Q2

5 minutes ago

New domestic structure promises wealth of income f ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.