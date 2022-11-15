UrduPoint.com

Gazprom's Gas Exports To Non-CIS Countries Decreased By 43.4% To 93.2 Bln Cubic Meters

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Gazprom's Gas Exports to Non-CIS Countries Decreased by 43.4% to 93.2 Bln Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Gazprom said on Tuesday that its exports to non-CIS countries over the 10.5 months of 2022 decreased by 43.4% compared to the same period last year, amounting to only 93.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 93.2 billion cubic meters, which is 43.4% (71.6 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period of 2021. Gazprom supplies gas according to confirmed applications," the company said on Telegram.

The Russian energy giant also said that it has reduced gas production by 19.

2% to 359.7 billion cubic meters in 10.5 months of 2022.

"From January 1 to November 15, 2022, Gazprom produced 359.7 billion cubic meters of gas, according to preliminary data. This is 19.2% (85.3 billion cubic meters) less than the year before," the company said.

In 2021, Gazprom produced 514.8 billion cubic meters of gas 62.2 billion cubic meters more than in 2020. The indicator has become the best in the last 13 years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Company Same January November Gas 2020 From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting I ..

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investiga ..

Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investigation

29 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian A ..

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and OIC SG’s Special ..

50 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

2 hours ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.