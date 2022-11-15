MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Gazprom said on Tuesday that its exports to non-CIS countries over the 10.5 months of 2022 decreased by 43.4% compared to the same period last year, amounting to only 93.2 billion cubic meters of gas.

"Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 93.2 billion cubic meters, which is 43.4% (71.6 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period of 2021. Gazprom supplies gas according to confirmed applications," the company said on Telegram.

The Russian energy giant also said that it has reduced gas production by 19.

2% to 359.7 billion cubic meters in 10.5 months of 2022.

"From January 1 to November 15, 2022, Gazprom produced 359.7 billion cubic meters of gas, according to preliminary data. This is 19.2% (85.3 billion cubic meters) less than the year before," the company said.

In 2021, Gazprom produced 514.8 billion cubic meters of gas 62.2 billion cubic meters more than in 2020. The indicator has become the best in the last 13 years.