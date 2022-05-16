(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Gazprom's gas exports to non-CIS countries in the first 4.5 months of 2022 decreased by 26.5% year-on-year to 55.9 billion cubic meters, as deliveries are made according to confirmed applications, the company said.

"Exports to non-CIS countries from January 1 to May 15, 2022, amounted to 55.9 billion cubic meters, 26.5% (20.2 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021. Gazprom supplies gas to foreign consumers according to confirmed applications," the statement says.

In 2021, Gazprom increased exports to non-CIS countries by 5.8 billion cubic meters to 185.1 billion cubic meters, the fourth-highest result in the company's history.

Gazprom produced 193.8 billion cubic meters of gas in the first 4.5 months of 2022, 3.7% less than in the same period last year, the company said.

In 2021, the company produced 514.8 billion cubic meters of gas, up 62.2 billion cubic meters from 2020 and the highest in 13 years.