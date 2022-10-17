The gas production of Russia's Gazprom has fallen by 18% since January and reached 327.4 billion cubic meters, the company said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The gas production of Russia's Gazprom has fallen by 18% since January and reached 327.4 billion cubic meters, the company said on Monday.

"From January 1 to October 15, 2022, Gazprom, according to preliminary data, produced 327.4 billion cubic meters of gas. This is 18% (72 billion cubic meters) less than last year," Gazprom wrote on its Telegram channel.