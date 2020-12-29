UrduPoint.com
Gazprom's Monday Supplies To China Via Power Of Siberia Almost 60% Higher Than Contracted

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:49 AM

Gazprom's gas deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline on December 28 exceeded daily contractual obligations by 59.7 percent and will exceed the contract by 80.6 percent on the last day of the year, the company said

Gazprom continues to increase gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline from the Chayandinskoye field, the company noted.

"So, on December 28, gas supplies to China are provided in volumes 59.7 percent higher than the daily contractual obligations, and on December 29-31, supplies will exceed contractual obligations by 66.7 percent, 73.6 percent and 80.6 percent, respectively," Gazprom said.

