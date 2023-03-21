For the eighteenth year in a row, Gazprom has ensured an increase in gas reserves above production, newly added reserves amounted to 529.2 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) For the eighteenth year in a row, Gazprom has ensured an increase in gas reserves above production, newly added reserves amounted to 529.2 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022, the company said.

"Gazprom added 529.

2 billion cubic meters of gas reserves in 2022 through geological exploration. For the eighteenth year in a row, the growth exceeds production volumes," the company said on Telegram.

The gas giant produced 412.6 billion cubic meters of gas last year, almost 20% less than 514.8 billion cubic meters in 2021.