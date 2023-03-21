Gazprom's Newly Added Gas Reserves Top Production 18th Consecutive Year In 2022
For the eighteenth year in a row, Gazprom has ensured an increase in gas reserves above production, newly added reserves amounted to 529.2 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022, the company said
The gas giant produced 412.6 billion cubic meters of gas last year, almost 20% less than 514.8 billion cubic meters in 2021.