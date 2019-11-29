UrduPoint.com
Gazprom's Non-CIS Exports To Reach 6.9Trln Cubic Feet In 2019 - Gazprom Export Manager

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:22 PM

Gazprom's Non-CIS Exports to Reach 6.9Trln Cubic Feet in 2019 - Gazprom Export Manager

Russia's Gazprom intends to export around 198 billion cubic meters (6.9 trillion cubic feet) of gas to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) according to the results of the year, Andrey Zotov, a manager at Gazprom Export, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia's Gazprom intends to export around 198 billion cubic meters (6.9 trillion cubic feet) of gas to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) according to the results of the year, Andrey Zotov, a manager at Gazprom Export, said on Friday.

"As for the volumes, it is necessary to note that as of now ...

we do not expect a significant decrease in volumes of gas sale, and we will obviously reach the previously announced level, that of 198 billion [cubic meters]," Zotov said at a conference call for investors.

He also said that Gazprom's export to Europe would reach from 194 to 204 billion cubic meters (from 6.8 trillion to 7.8 trillion cubic feet) annually in the period from 2020 to 2022.

