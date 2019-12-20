UrduPoint.com
Gazprom's Payment Of $3Bln To Ukraine May Be Part Of Package Deal On Gas - Source

Gazprom's Payment of $3Bln to Ukraine May Be Part of Package Deal on Gas - Source

Gazprom's payment of its $3 billion debt to Ukraine by decision of the Stockholm arbitration may become a part of Russia's package gas deal with Ukraine, a source in the Russian delegation at the consultations told Sputnik on Friday

After reaching an agreement in principle on the Russian gas transit through Ukraine, the parties are set to continue negotiations later in the day in the capital of Belarus.

"Gazprom's payment of around $3 billion by decision of the Stockholm arbitration may become a part of the package agreement on gas with Ukraine," the source said.

The source added that the whole range of matter would be discussed in Minsk.

