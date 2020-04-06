Russian energy giant Gazprom's income from pipeline gas export has decreased by 51.3 percent in January-February, compared to the same period in 2019, to $5.046 billion, the Federal Customs Service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian energy giant Gazprom's income from pipeline gas export has decreased by 51.3 percent in January-February, compared to the same period in 2019, to $5.046 billion, the Federal Customs Service said.

Gas export fell by 24.6 percent to 32.5 billion cubic meters (slightly over 1 trillion cubic feet) from January-February.

Gazprom's gas export income decreased by 32.8 percent month-on-month in February to $2.027 billion. Gas export reduced by 22.5 percent in February, compared to the previous month, to 14.2 billion cubic meters.

Under the Russian legislation, only Gazprom has the right to export pipeline gas.

According to the Federal Customs Service, the Russian oil exports decreased by 4.

2 percent in January-February, compared to the same period of 2019 and totaled 40.697 million tonnes. Revenues from oil exports decreased by 1.9 percent to $18.033 billion.

The exports of petroleum products decreased by 10.1 percent over the given period to 22.576 million tonnes and revenues decreased by 9.2 percent to $10.37 billion.

In February, Russian oil exports decreased by 11 percent compared to January and totaled to 19.165 million tonnes, while revenues decreased by 17.6 percent to $8.149 billion. Exports of petroleum products in February fell by 0.2 percent compared to January and totaled to 11.276 million tonnes, while revenues dropped by 0.5 percent, to $5.053 billion.