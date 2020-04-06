UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom's Pipeline Gas Export Income Falls 51.3% Year-on-Year In Jan-Feb - Customs Service

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:28 PM

Gazprom's Pipeline Gas Export Income Falls 51.3% Year-on-Year in Jan-Feb - Customs Service

Russian energy giant Gazprom's income from pipeline gas export has decreased by 51.3 percent in January-February, compared to the same period in 2019, to $5.046 billion, the Federal Customs Service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian energy giant Gazprom's income from pipeline gas export has decreased by 51.3 percent in January-February, compared to the same period in 2019, to $5.046 billion, the Federal Customs Service said.

Gas export fell by 24.6 percent to 32.5 billion cubic meters (slightly over 1 trillion cubic feet) from January-February.

Gazprom's gas export income decreased by 32.8 percent month-on-month in February to $2.027 billion. Gas export reduced by 22.5 percent in February, compared to the previous month, to 14.2 billion cubic meters.

Under the Russian legislation, only Gazprom has the right to export pipeline gas.

According to the Federal Customs Service, the Russian oil exports decreased by 4.

2 percent in January-February, compared to the same period of 2019 and totaled 40.697 million tonnes. Revenues from oil exports decreased by 1.9 percent to $18.033 billion.

The exports of petroleum products decreased by 10.1 percent over the given period to 22.576 million tonnes and revenues decreased by 9.2 percent to $10.37 billion.

In February, Russian oil exports decreased by 11 percent compared to January and totaled to 19.165 million tonnes, while revenues decreased by 17.6 percent to $8.149 billion. Exports of petroleum products in February fell by 0.2 percent compared to January and totaled to 11.276 million tonnes, while revenues dropped by 0.5 percent, to $5.053 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil Same January February Gas 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

7 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

14 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

16 minutes ago

Tareen thinks Principal Secy to PM is behind ongoi ..

42 minutes ago

Russia registers 954 new COVID-19 cases, tally at ..

46 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar hands over 388 medicated kits to ICT ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.