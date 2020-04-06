Russian energy giant Gazprom's income from pipeline gas export has decreased by 51.3 percent from January-February, compared to the same period in 2019, to $5.046 billion, the Federal Customs Service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian energy giant Gazprom's income from pipeline gas export has decreased by 51.3 percent from January-February, compared to the same period in 2019, to $5.046 billion, the Federal Customs Service said.

Gas export fell by 24.6 percent to 32.

5 billion cubic meters (slightly over 1 trillion cubic feet) from January-February.

Gazprom's gas export income decreased by 32.8 percent month-on-month in February to $2.027 billion. Gas export reduced by 22.5 percent in February, compared to the previous month, to 14.2 billion cubic meters.

Under the Russian legislation, only Gazprom has the right to export pipeline gas.