UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom's Price For Europe Fell 14% Year-on-Year To $211 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters In 2019

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:56 PM

Gazprom's Price for Europe Fell 14% Year-on-Year to $211 per 1,000 Cubic Meters in 2019

Gazprom's average gas export price for deliveries to Europe fell by 14 percent year-on-year to $211 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2019, the company said in a presentation.

In 2018, this figure was $246 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Gazprom's average gas export price for deliveries to Europe fell by 14 percent year-on-year to $211 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2019, the company said in a presentation.

In 2018, this figure was $246 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The head of Gazprom's financial department, Alexander Ivannikov, noted during a conference call on the company's IFRS results that this figure turned out to be more stable than spot gas prices in Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Company Price Gas 2018 2019

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

46 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

3 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.