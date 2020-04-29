Gazprom's average gas export price for deliveries to Europe fell by 14 percent year-on-year to $211 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2019, the company said in a presentation.

In 2018, this figure was $246 per 1,000 cubic meters

The head of Gazprom's financial department, Alexander Ivannikov, noted during a conference call on the company's IFRS results that this figure turned out to be more stable than spot gas prices in Europe.