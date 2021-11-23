UrduPoint.com

Gazprom's Share In European Gas Imports In 2021 Over 50% - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom has been responsible for more than 50% of all gas imports to Europe in January-September 2021, the company said on Tuesday.

"Over nine months, Gazprom's share in Europe's total imports of pipeline and liquefied natural gas exceeded 53%," the statement on the company's Telegram said.

European countries have increased gas imports by 18 billion cubic meters, or by 7.5%, compared to the same period in 2020 amid growing demand and a decrease in their own production of natural gas, Gazprom noted. In particular, imports of pipeline gas increased by 31 billion cubic meters, or 20.

4%, and Gazprom provided almost half of this volume at 48%.

At the same time, LNG imports decreased by 13 billion cubic meters, or 14.5%, according to the company.

In 2021, gas consumption in the world is estimated to grow by 150 billion cubic meters and reach 4.2 trillion cubic meters despite decarbonization and fossil fuel phaseout efforts, Gazprom added. The gas giant has pledged to cover up to a third of the increase in global demand, driven mainly by Russia, China and Europe, and has already boosted its production by 58.8 billion cubic meters (15.2%) compared to the same period last year.

