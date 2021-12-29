UrduPoint.com

Gazprom's Transit Via Ukraine In 2021 Already Above Obligations - CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 09:36 PM

Gazprom has fully fulfilled its obligations to transit gas through Ukraine, transporting 41.5 billion cubic meters in 2021, CEO Alexey Miller said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Gazprom has fully fulfilled its obligations to transit gas through Ukraine, transporting 41.5 billion cubic meters in 2021, CEO Alexey Miller said.

"Gazprom fully fulfilled its obligations under the contract for gas transit via Ukraine, our planned volume of 40 billion cubic meters of gas. Today we have already transited 41.5 billion cubic meters through Ukraine," he said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

