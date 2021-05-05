GB development key priority of government: Tarin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Wednesday said the development of Gilgit Baltistan under GB Development Package was the key priority of the government.

He was talking to Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khurseed during a meeting here, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry, adding that Finance Minister Gilgit Baltistan Javed Manwa and Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Asif Daman also accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Tarin said the government intended to undertake several projects for hydel power generation, enhancing tourism connectivity and imparting vocational training and granting scholarships for the youth.

He affirmed full support and facilitation for the aforesaid package on the occasion, the statement added.

The GB chief minister and his team also discussed budget proposals during the meeting.

While appreciating the active participation of the federating units, the finance minister reiterated that the consultative process for budget-making process would bring out positive outcomes and lead the way for concerted efforts towards all-inclusive growth.