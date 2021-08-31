UrduPoint.com

GB Development Top Priority: Shaukat Tarin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 10:24 PM

GB development top priority: Shaukat Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said on Tuesday that development of the Gilgit-Baltistan was the top priority of the present government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said on Tuesday that development of the Gilgit-Baltistan was the top priority of the present government.

During a meeting with the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khursheed here, the minister said all possible steps would be taken to ensure timely provision of funds for progress and development of Gilgit-Baltistan through mega projects.

On the occasion ,the Chief Minister apprised the finance minister about the strategic importance of Gilgit-Baltistan and stressed the need for socio-economic and territorial development of the area, according to statement issued by the finance ministry .

He also underlined the steps being taken to upgrade tourism to bring in more revenues for the local population.

While tourism is a big and growing industry, there is a greater need to develop transport infrastructure, promoting high-yielding crops and livestock products to place Gilgit-Baltistan on an all-inclusive development trajectory, he said.

Announcement of making Skardu an international airport will usher in new era of development in the field of tourism, he added.

The Finance Minister assured of full support and facilitation on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Shaukat Tarin Progress Skardu All Government Industry Top Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

26 minutes ago
 LPG price increases by Rs 58 per 11.8-kg cylinder

LPG price increases by Rs 58 per 11.8-kg cylinder

2 minutes ago
 No Beta variant cases reported in Pakistan in Augu ..

No Beta variant cases reported in Pakistan in August

2 minutes ago
 Uganda's penniless Silverbacks risk AfroBasket ous ..

Uganda's penniless Silverbacks risk AfroBasket ouster

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly passes Medical Transplantation Regulat ..

KP Assembly passes Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill 2 ..

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules o ..

Cabinet meeting approves Punjab Government Rules of Business 2011 amendments

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.