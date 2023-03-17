GCC secretary general meets with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi met here today with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Nouakchot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi met here today with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the meeting, the GCC Secretary General affirmed the interest of GCC states in strengthening and developing relations with the Republic of Tunisia in all areas of common interest.

The two officials also discussed a number of international and regional issues and developments.