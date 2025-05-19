GCSI UK, TDAP Delegation Discuss Bilateral Cooperation With LCCI
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 08:34 PM
A seven-member delegation from the UK Government Communication Service International (GCSI) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here Monday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to strengthen ties and explore strategies for improving government communication to support trade and economic development
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A seven-member delegation from the UK Government Communication Service International (GCSI) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here Monday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to strengthen ties and explore strategies for improving government communication to support trade and economic development.
The delegation was led by Ms. Jessie Beham, Head of Communications at GCSI while Communications Manager Benjamin Durston, Director General TDAP Ms. Rafia Syed, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman spoke on the occasion. LCCI Executive Committee Members Khurram Lodhi, Ahsan Shahid, Syed Salman Ali, Firdous Nisar, Irfan Ahmad Qureshi, Waqas Aslam, Amina Randhawa, Amir Ali, Muhammad Muneeb Monnoo and Malik Asif were also present.
A detailed presentation was delivered by TDAP on the Pakistan Trade Portal, outlining its core objectives including increasing trade transparency, streamlining procedures and providing accessible trade data to boost confidence among international buyers.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed appreciation for the visit and said that the role of effective communication in today’s economic landscape is critical. He said that it is a privilege to host the delegation from GCSI and TDAP. In a rapidly evolving global environment, the ability of governments to communicate clearly and strategically has become more important than ever.
“At LCCI, we believe that trust, built through transparent and timely communication, is the foundation of strong economies. It attracts investment, informs policy and nurtures inclusive growth,” he added.
Mian Abuzar shad said, "We are particularly grateful to TDAP for facilitating this engagement. Their efforts in connecting public institutions with the business community are commendable. Pakistan and the United Kingdom enjoy longstanding relations and by collaborating in the field of strategic communication, we can further unlock the potential of our partnership."
LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that the involvement of GCSI reflects a growing commitment to leveraging digital communication for trade facilitation. He called for a briefing on the key functionalities of the Pakistan Trade Portal to help exporters take full advantage of the platform.
The LCCI office-bearers said that both Pakistan and the UK have shared interest in advancing modern, data-driven communication tools to support trade expansion and institutional cooperation. They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would utilize its all energies to enhance export capacity, improve the ease of doing business and build greater international confidence in Pakistan’s trade.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 30 Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Youm-e Tashakur provides us with opportunity to move forward together: Ali Raza
Free cancer medicines to continue in Islamabad, GB, and AJK: Nelson Azeem
GCSI UK, TDAP delegation discuss bilateral cooperation with LCCI
Pakistan launches $37 mln climate program to tackle glacier melting and water sh ..
Chamber delegation meets RPO Rawalpindi to strengthen security measures
PSL X: Islamabad United score 107 runs in 10th over for no loss against Karachi ..
Two sanitation workers die of suffocation in manhole
Talent hunt program providing platform for young cricketers: Tariq Fazal
PFA discards thousands of contaminated kulfis
JWEC Member visits Sundar Industrial Estate
NDMA equipped with modern tools and training, Minister told NA
More Stories From Business
-
GCSI UK, TDAP delegation discuss bilateral cooperation with LCCI2 minutes ago
-
JWEC Member visits Sundar Industrial Estate6 minutes ago
-
SIFC has attracted record foreign investment, NA informed6 minutes ago
-
Pak, Belarus to deepen industrial, textile ties, Commerce Minister highlights, JVs Potential13 minutes ago
-
SECP issues Consultation paper on promoting Shariah-Compliant intermediaries56 minutes ago
-
FDA to auction commercial plots, public utility sites on 21st2 hours ago
-
Cherat Cement proposes use of solid waste as alternative fuel4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar23 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 40 points4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.4,000 to Rs.342,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
Pakistan strengthens commitment to GIs, for sustainable export growth: Commerce Minister4 hours ago
-
Food exports decrease 1.04%, imports increase 0.56% in 10 months6 hours ago