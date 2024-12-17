GCUF seminar on 19th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize an international seminar on “Role of Sociology in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals” here on Thursday (December 19, 2024).

The university spokesman said here on Tuesday that the Department of Sociology GCUF would sponsor this event which would commence at 1 p.m. in Iqbal Hall of Old Campus GCU Faisalabad.

He said that Chairman Collaborative car of Diseases (CCD) & Hometown Community Foundation (HCF) Dr Maqsood Ahmad would grace the occasion as the chief guest while Prof.

M. Jalil Butt Chairman HR&CSN Pakistan, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar Chairman Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences FMU Faisalabad and Mr. M. Athar Executive Director CCD would participate in the seminar as the guests of honor.

Earlier, Dr Maqsood Ahmad Chairman CCD & HCF also had separate meetings with the President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and President of Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) and discussed the issues of national interests.