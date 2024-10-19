GCUF To Hold International Microbiology Conference On Nov 13-15
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 07:42 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) would organise the 1st International Microbiology Conference on “Microbial World: Innovations, Challenges and Future Perspectives” on November 13 to 15, 2024.
A university spokesman said here on Saturday that the Institute of Microbiology (IOM) GCUF would sponsor the conference in which resource persons were invited to delivery keynote lectures.
He said that among the international speakers included Dr Harriet Whiley Flinders University Australia, Dr Eileen Krober Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology Germany, Dr Arnost Cepica University of Prince Edward Island Canada, Dr Abumhere S. Aziegbemhin University of Benin Nigeria, Dr Carol Verheecke-Vaessen Carnfield University England, Dr Faryal Ijaz Hiroshima University Japan, Dr Nida Javaid Sanger Institute England, Dr Noman Bin Abid Washington State University USA, Dr Meklat Atika Toulouse INP France and Dr Elsayed Fathi Abd_Allah King Saud University KSA.
The national speakers including Prof Dr M Waheed Akhtar SBS Punjab University Lahore, Dr Rana Jawad Asghar CEO, Global Health Strategists & Implementers (GHSI) Pakistan, Maj.
Gen. Dr Amer Ikram National Institute of Health (NIH), Prof Dr Abdul Rehman MMG Punjab University Lahore, Dr Shakira Gazanfar PARC Islamabad, Prof Dr Akram Munir RIPHAH University Lahore, Prof Dr Muhammad Tariq LUMS Lahore, Dr Muhammad Khurshid Punjab University Lahore, Prof Dr Sajjad-ur-Rehman DairyLac Pakistan, Dr Sidra Younis NUMS Islamabad, Prof Dr Iahtasham Khan CVAS Jhang, Dr Iram Liaqat GCU Lahore, Dr Yasir Rehman UMT Lahore, Dr M. Faraz Bhatti NUST Islamabad, Dr Mumtaz Ali Khan National Institute of Health (NIH), Dr Qurat-ul-Ann Afza Gardner SBS Punjab University Lahore, Prof Dr Farzana Rashid Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Dr Fazal Adnan NUST Islamabad, Dr Samreen Sarwar Health Security Partner (HSP) and Dr Waqas Ahmad UVAS Lahore would also deliver lectures and present their researches and expertise.
The conference would be held in Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium new Campus GCUF while more information in this regard could be obtained from Dr Muhammad Asif Zahoor through 0332-6937534, from Dr Salma Muzammil through 0333-6178428 and IOM Office through 041-9203023, he added.
