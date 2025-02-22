Open Menu

GCUF To Hospital 5th Intl Student Convention & Expo On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has finalized

arrangements to organize a three-day 5th International Students Convention

and Expo-2025 here from Sunday (February 23).

The university spokesman said on Saturday that the GCUF and Inter University Consortium

for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan in collaboration with The University of Faisalabad and

other partner organizations and institutions would arrange the convention which would follow

the success of its previous editions in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Northern Sindh.

He said that the convention will serve as a global platform for the students, researchers, academicians,

educators, innovators and industry leaders from Pakistan and around the world. Over three days,

the event will inspire change, accelerate collaboration and promote cultural exchange, he added.

He said that a variety of activities will take place, including student competitions, workshops, Model

United Nations on climate change, city tours, indoor sports, innovation and industrial stalls, an education

expo, and entertainment segments.

The student competitions will allow young participants to showcase their talent and innovation. The indoor

sports will promote teamwork and healthy competition while the innovation and industrial stalls will display cutting-edge ideas and advancements.

Similarly, the education expo will help students explore academic opportunities and programmes whereas the entertainment segments will provide a mix of enjoyment and meaningful interaction.

The 5th International Students Convention and Expo-2025 are expected to attract over 30,000 students. It will bring together 150 universities, institutions and industries on one platform. The event will provide students with opportunities to demonstrate their potential, gain exposure and engage in academic, social and professional interactions.

