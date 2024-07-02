GCWUF Arranges RIPE
Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) conducted a successful Self-Review of Institutional Performance and Enhancement (RIPE) to evaluate university performance in different categories.
Directorate of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) organized the RIPE while Mr. Muhammad Waseem, Director QEC from the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, served as the external evaluator.
The internal review panel included Dr. Aasma Khalid, Mr. Asif A. Malik, Mr. Muhammad Tariq Shahzad, Dr. Nausheen Syed, Dr. Sadia Asim, and a Lead Student Representative.
The evaluation focused on sixteen standards across three main categories including Strategic Development, Academic Development, and Institutional Development.
The panel reviewed each standard with focal persons defending their respective areas.
A meeting with students provided feedback on lab facilities, course content, teaching, and research, while a faculty session involved discussions on course files and question papers.
The final day included thoroughly inspecting university facilities, such as labs, the health unit, sports grounds, library, smart classrooms, the cafeteria, the Psychological Wellness Center, student societies, and hostels.
Mr. Waseem met with department heads, offering academic and infrastructural enhancement recommendations.
GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli thanked Mr. Waseem and commended Dr. Asma Khalid and her team for their efforts.
Later, a souvenir was also presented to Mr. Waseem as a token of appreciation.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case
Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ
On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026
LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159
After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights
Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech
Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League
PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024
More Stories From Business
-
ICCI President express resolve for making country an investment hub1 hour ago
-
Mission Director USAID reaffirms commitment of continue support Pakistan's agriculture sector2 hours ago
-
Euro area unemployment rate in May constant at 6.4%2 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s share of world trade on rise as exports reach $63.6B in 20242 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s share of world trade on rise as exports reach $63.6B in 20243 hours ago
-
NPO to organize Webinar on ‘Excel Skills for Business Forecasting'3 hours ago
-
Euro area annual inflation eases as expected3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Indonesian flying School offers training for more Pilot from Pakistani Airlines5 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.241,500 per tola5 hours ago
-
80th anniversary of liberation of Belarus confers message of peace, tranquility: Ambassador Andrei6 hours ago