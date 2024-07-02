Open Menu

GCWUF Arranges RIPE

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

GCWUF arranges RIPE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) conducted a successful Self-Review of Institutional Performance and Enhancement (RIPE) to evaluate university performance in different categories.

Directorate of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) organized the RIPE while Mr. Muhammad Waseem, Director QEC from the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, served as the external evaluator.

The internal review panel included Dr. Aasma Khalid, Mr. Asif A. Malik, Mr. Muhammad Tariq Shahzad, Dr. Nausheen Syed, Dr. Sadia Asim, and a Lead Student Representative.

The evaluation focused on sixteen standards across three main categories including Strategic Development, Academic Development, and Institutional Development.

The panel reviewed each standard with focal persons defending their respective areas.

A meeting with students provided feedback on lab facilities, course content, teaching, and research, while a faculty session involved discussions on course files and question papers.

The final day included thoroughly inspecting university facilities, such as labs, the health unit, sports grounds, library, smart classrooms, the cafeteria, the Psychological Wellness Center, student societies, and hostels.

Mr. Waseem met with department heads, offering academic and infrastructural enhancement recommendations.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli thanked Mr. Waseem and commended Dr. Asma Khalid and her team for their efforts.

Later, a souvenir was also presented to Mr. Waseem as a token of appreciation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Sports Student Lead Women From Government

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in £190 million case

11 minutes ago
 Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

33 minutes ago
 On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

4 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

4 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

4 hours ago
realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

4 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

4 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business