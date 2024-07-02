GCWUF arranges RIPE

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) conducted a successful Self-Review of Institutional Performance and Enhancement (RIPE) to evaluate university performance in different categories.

Directorate of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) organized the RIPE while Mr. Muhammad Waseem, Director QEC from the National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, served as the external evaluator.

The internal review panel included Dr. Aasma Khalid, Mr. Asif A. Malik, Mr. Muhammad Tariq Shahzad, Dr. Nausheen Syed, Dr. Sadia Asim, and a Lead Student Representative.

The evaluation focused on sixteen standards across three main categories including Strategic Development, Academic Development, and Institutional Development.

The panel reviewed each standard with focal persons defending their respective areas.

A meeting with students provided feedback on lab facilities, course content, teaching, and research, while a faculty session involved discussions on course files and question papers.

The final day included thoroughly inspecting university facilities, such as labs, the health unit, sports grounds, library, smart classrooms, the cafeteria, the Psychological Wellness Center, student societies, and hostels.

Mr. Waseem met with department heads, offering academic and infrastructural enhancement recommendations.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli thanked Mr. Waseem and commended Dr. Asma Khalid and her team for their efforts.

Later, a souvenir was also presented to Mr. Waseem as a token of appreciation.