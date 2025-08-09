GCWUF earns international spotlight in INQAAHE Newsletter

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has earned international spotlight in INQAAHE’s Prestigious Q2 2025 Newsletter for academic quality assurance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has earned international spotlight in INQAAHE’s Prestigious Q2 2025 Newsletter for academic quality assurance.

GCWUF spokesperson said here on Friday that the university has achieved a major international recognition as it was prominently featured in the Q2 2025 edition of the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE) Newsletter.

She said that INQAAHE is a globally respected platform representing over 300 organizations dedicated to advancing educational quality worldwide. This milestone reflected GCWUF’s unwavering commitment to institutional excellence and quality education, as highlighted through its recently published Review for Effectiveness & Enhancement (PREE) and Self-Assessment Report (SAR) in INQAAHE’s January 2025 Issue 5, she added.

She said that the Directorate of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) at GCWUF successfully conducted a five-day faculty-led PREE/SAR evaluation in April 2025, in alignment with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) standards.

This initiative was designed to assess and improve academic standards and research culture, with a focused session held at the Faculty of Management Sciences.

Faculty members from the Departments of Commerce, business Administration and Public Administration presented SARs based on HEC-QAA templates and evaluation indicators, receiving feedback from both internal and external evaluators, she added.

She said that among the distinguished participants included Dr. Abdul Sami from the University of Jhang, Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli of GCWUF and Dr. Aasma Khalid, Director QEC. Dr. Sami was presented with a commemorative shield in appreciation of his contribution to the quality review process. The initiative underscored GCWUF’s firm dedication to continuous academic improvement and quality assurance across all faculties, she added.

She further said that GCWUF’s inclusion in INQAAHE’s quarterly publication not only affirms the university’s strong academic governance and assessment standards but also adds significant value to its HEC Yearly Progress Report, especially under the domain of International Collaboration and Contribution.

The university under the visionary leadership of its Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen continues to elevate its global standing through rigorous quality frameworks and meaningful international engagement, she added.