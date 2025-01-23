Open Menu

GCWUF Launches Mentorship Programme

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

GCWUF launches mentorship programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has initiated mentorship

sessions under the Higher education Commission's (HEC) Women Empowerment

and Mentoring Programme.

Presiding over a meeting, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said that the HEC programme

would help to enhance leadership potential among female employees in public universities.

She said the programme would focus on professional development of females

in addition to strengthen teaching and administrative competencies.

It would also promote mental and physical well-being and cultivate professional networking,

she added.

She further explained that at GCWUF, the initiative was being conducted under the supervision of Women Development Center.

The programme was designed to provide structured and progressive training to female faculty and staff, with the broader objective of raising the institution's academic, research, teaching, and administrative standards, she added.

The university spokesperson said that in January 2025, under Dr Kanwal Ameen's visionary leadership, the GCWUF convened two Mentor Committee meetings which involved 14 experienced mentors and finalized plans for training 30 registered participants per session.

The year-long program was divided into three phases, ultimately targeting 90 participants, with each phase offering three months of intensive training.

The first registration phase had been successfully concluded and the programme was now set to begin its structured training sessions, the spokesperson added.

